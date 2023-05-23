FHP: Driver arrested after bailing out of Cadillac after crash on State Road 112

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was arrested Monday afternoon after he crashed his blue Cadillac sedan into a gray Mini Cooper in Miami-Dade County, and then took off, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. on State Road 112 near Northwest 22nd Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the impact of the crash caused the Cadillac to collide into a concrete barrier wall and overturn.

The driver and sole occupant of the Cadillac, identified by authorities as Carlo Santi, then fled the scene, Camacho said.

According to Camacho, Santi was located in Broward County and was arrested. He was then taken to Jackson North Medical Center and is awaiting clearance to be booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

It’s unclear what kind of injuries Santi sustained, and whether he received his injuries during the crash or during his arrest.