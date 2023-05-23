Fire erupts at storage facility in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that erupted Tuesday morning at a storage facility in Miami Gardens.

The fire is burning on the property of a Public Storage in the area of Northwest 167th Street and 34th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the fire was reported at 5:38 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a light haze and fire coming from the rear of the facility.

“Crews immediately began a fire attack, attacking the fire which had spread to multiple storage units,” a spokesperson for the fire department said. “Firefighters utilized hydraulic tools to access storage units affected by the blaze to work on extinguishing the fire. Units are fighting the fire from multiple angles including the interior and the roof of the structure.”

More than 30 MDFR units have responded to the scene and were able to stop the lateral spread of the fire, the spokesperson confirmed.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.