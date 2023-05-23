Fort Lauderdale couple heartbroken after thieves get away with over $250K of jewelry

A South Florida couple is asking for help tracking down the people who broke into their home and stole jewelry valued at more than $250,000.

“I felt as though I failed,” said homeowner Skip Bowm. “Because I should have been able to protect my family.”

Skip and Rosemary Bowm have been married 47 years, and during those four decades, Skip bought his wife plenty of jewelry.

“All that jewelry is gone,” he said. “It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone except the gentleman that took it.”

Several hundred pieces were taken from the couple’s Fort Lauderdale home back on May 9.

“Rings, pendants, watches, necklaces, Pandora jewelry box, mostly from our children,” said Skip Bowm.

Surveillance video captured one suspect with a mask on near the pool area outside the home.

The suspects used a brick to break a hole through a hurricane impact glass door before reaching through the hole and unlocking the door.

“If you have a piece left you to you from your mother, that’s gone and it can’t be replaced,” said Rosemary Bowm.

Video showed one of the suspects leaving with most of the jewelry in her beach bag.

“He took my security, he took my pride,” she said. “He took my soul.”

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the people in the video is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.