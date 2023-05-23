Man, 59, accused of exposing himself to woman outside church in Fort Lauderdale

According to an arrest affidavit, Renzo Caonabo Garcia is facing a charge of indecent exposure.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 59-year-old man was arrested Monday after exposing himself to a woman outside of a church in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police said they responded to the Living Water Community Church, located at 1501 Riverland Rd., after receiving a call of a disturbance around 2 p.m.

Police said Garcia lifted up his shirt, pulled his pants down and exposed his penis to a woman near the church.

Detectives said the victim began taking pictures of Garcia because he was on the church property exposing himself.

According to the report, the victim ran in fear for her life to her car and then called her father after Garcia ran towards her.

Authorities said Garcia was at the driver’s door of the victim’s car when her father made contact with him and held him down until police arrived.

Investigators said the victim showed cellphone video to police of Garcia exposing his penis.

Garcia was taken into custody and transported to Broward County’s Main Jail for processing.