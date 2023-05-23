Driver injures bicyclist, crashes into Braman dealership window in Miami

MIAMI – A driver injured a bicyclist before crashing into the window of a car dealership on Tuesday in Miami prompting police officers to temporarily close Biscayne Boulevard.
The driver suffered a “medical emergency” before the crash and the bicyclist suffered a head injury, according to Miami Fire Rescue personnel.
The driver then plowed into Braman Miami at 2060 Biscayne Blvd., according to the Miami Police Department.
Two cars were damaged and a bicyclist was injured, Miami police said.
Police officers closed Biscayne Boulevard’s southbound and northbound lanes at 21 Street.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.
Location