Driver injures bicyclist, crashes into Braman dealership window in Miami

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

A driver crashed into a dealership's window on Tuesday on Biscayne Boulevard. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – A driver injured a bicyclist before crashing into the window of a car dealership on Tuesday in Miami prompting police officers to temporarily close Biscayne Boulevard.

The driver suffered a “medical emergency” before the crash and the bicyclist suffered a head injury, according to Miami Fire Rescue personnel.

The driver then plowed into Braman Miami at 2060 Biscayne Blvd., according to the Miami Police Department.

Police officers close Biscayne Boulevard at 20 Street on Tuesday in Miami. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Two cars were damaged and a bicyclist was injured, Miami police said.

Police officers closed Biscayne Boulevard’s southbound and northbound lanes at 21 Street.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.

