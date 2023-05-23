Police: 1 woman killed following shooting in northeast Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in northeast Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in northeast Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police responded to a shooting in the area of Oak Grove Park, located at Northeast 159th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Authorities said upon arrival, officers discovered a woman that had been shot.

According to police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue attempted to transport the woman to the hospital where she died at the scene.

Detectives have not released the identity or age of the woman.

Investigators said the suspect involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrived.

Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on a temporary lockdown following the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 911 Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

