81º

Local News

Recording artist Wyclef Jean given key to county during Haitian Heritage Month

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Little Haiti
Three-time Grammy award-winning artist and philanthropist Wyclef Jean was honored in South Florida over the weekend.

MIAMI – Three-time Grammy award-winning artist and philanthropist Wyclef Jean was honored in South Florida over the weekend.

The star musician was welcomed to Little Haiti in a big way.

He was presented with the key to the Miami-Dade County during the Chefs of the Caribbean celebrity brunch on Saturday.

Jean was honored in recognition for his contributions to the Haitian community.

The annual event was held during Haitian Heritage Month.

Guests enjoyed Caribbean-inspired dishes, an art exhibit and musical performances.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter