Recording artist Wyclef Jean given key to county during Haitian Heritage Month

MIAMI – Three-time Grammy award-winning artist and philanthropist Wyclef Jean was honored in South Florida over the weekend.

The star musician was welcomed to Little Haiti in a big way.

He was presented with the key to the Miami-Dade County during the Chefs of the Caribbean celebrity brunch on Saturday.

Jean was honored in recognition for his contributions to the Haitian community.

The annual event was held during Haitian Heritage Month.

Guests enjoyed Caribbean-inspired dishes, an art exhibit and musical performances.