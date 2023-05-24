BSO: 1 dead, 2 injured following two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two others injured at a Pompano Beach intersection Sunday evening, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

BSO deputies were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. near the major intersection of North Andrews Avenue and West Copans Road.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were able to get all people inside the vehicles out and transported them to Broward Health North where one person was pronounced dead.

Detectives said a preliminary investigation revealed that 24-year-old Jezeniah Gonzalez was driving a 2012 Ford Focus and traveling northbound on North Andrews Avenue in the right-thru lane.

At the same time, the driver of a 2018 Infiniti Q50 was traveling westbound on West Copans Road turning left onto North Andrews Avenue when the two vehicles entered the four-way intersection and were involved in a T-bone-style collision, Grossman said.

According to investigators, the damage to the Infiniti was severe enough that Pompano Beach Fire Rescue had to extricate the driver and the passenger by removing the roof of the vehicle.

Local 10 News was at the scene where the Infiniti had its airbags deployed after sustaining heavy front-end damage and the roof of the vehicle was laying on the street.

The two other occupants involved in the crash were transported to Broward Health North with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.