Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting; police seek 2 suspects

A shooting victim is loaded into an Air Rescue helicopter after a shooting in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to a local trauma center after a shooting in Miami Gardens Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around noon in the 2800 block of Northwest 184th Street, just around the corner from the city’s police headquarters and city hall.

Video from Sky 10 showed crime scene tape surrounding a house and numerous patrol officers and detectives at the scene.

Police said officers located the man on the ground with a gunshot wound and said two suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

The father of the victim said he is an 18-year-old who was shot inside of his girlfriend’s home.

Officials didn’t elaborate on the victim’s condition and said the police investigation was ongoing.