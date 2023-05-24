South Florida airport officials expecting big travel numbers during holiday weekend

Things are about to get a bit busier at Miami International Airport over the next few days.

Officials are expecting around 900,000 passengers to move through the airport’s terminals during the Memorial Day weekend.

That Thursday through Tuesday prediction matches pre-pandemic numbers.

Parking garages are expected to be at capacity and officials are urging drivers to use overflow or economy lots.

“That’s why we’re asking some people to get here three hours before a domestic flight, three and a half hours before international, to give yourself a little bit more time finding parking, getting through the check-in process and the screening process,” said Miami International Airport spokesperson Greg Chin.

American Airlines, which operates a hub at MIA, has already beefed up its staff.

A record 14,000 Miami-based workers will be handling operations in front and behind the scenes.

“Everybody’s been fully trained so we are all staffed up for this summer season,” said VP of Miami hub operations Juan Carlos Liscano. “In addition, something we are really proud of is…year to date, we’ve run the most on time dependable airline in the United States.”

Business is expected to be up at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport too.

Nearly 700,000 passengers are expected through Tuesday, which is up 10% from the same time last year.

On-site parking will be limited, but valet and economy lots will be options.

At MIA, American Airlines representatives are anticipating high demand during a busy summer travel season, at a time when there’s a shortage of air traffic controllers industrywide.

That’s mixed with South Florida’s daily afternoon thunderstorms during rainy season, which could equal unexpected delays and cancellations.

“We feel really ready for this peak travel season,” said Liscano. “All of our plans are in play. We feel really good about the execution of those plans. We’ve invested heavily in technology that allows us to work through our regular operations, which are expected during the summertime, so we think we’re ready to handle what the summer brings.”