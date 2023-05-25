Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The first of two Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays will begin on Saturday, days before the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, and will run through June 9.

The second tax holiday will begin Saturday, Aug. 26 run through Friday, Sept. 8.

There are several more items included on this year’s tax-exempt list along with flashlights, generators, batteries, pet food and several household products.

Below is a list of all qualifying items:

Selling for $10 or less

•Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

Selling for $15 or less

•Manual can openers

• Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

• Cat litter pans

• Pet waste disposal bags

• Hamster or rabbit substrate

Selling for $20 or less

•Reusable ice

• Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

• Pet pads

Selling for $25 or less

•Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

Selling for $30 or less

•Laundry detergent and supplies: powder, liquid, or pod detergent; fabric softener; dryer sheets; stain removers; bleach

• Toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and tissues, facial tissues

• Hand soap, bar soap, and body wash, sunscreen and sunblock

• Dish soap and detergents, including powder, liquid, or pod detergents or rinse agents that can be used in dishwashers

• Cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer

• Trash bags

Selling for $40 or less

Portable self-powered light sources

• Pet beds

Selling for $50 or less

• Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

• Gas or diesel fuel tanks

• Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: ○ AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

Selling for $60 or less

• Nonelectric food storage coolers

• Portable power banks

Selling for $70 or less

•Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

• Fire extinguishers

• Carbon monoxide detectors

Selling for $100 or less

• Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

• Ground anchor systems

• Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

• Dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

• Over-the-counter pet medications

Selling for $3,000 or less

• Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

For further information on qualifying items, please call the Florida Department of Revenue at 850-488-6800. For the complete list of items click on this link.