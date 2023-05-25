Miami-Dade police detective shoots at suspect in stolen vehicle

Miami-Dade police arrested two people Thursday morning after a black 2019 BMW was stolen in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested two people Thursday morning after a black 2019 BMW was stolen in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 13th Avenue.

Police said a license plate reader picked up the car nearby, which was parked at a business.

According to police, two people were sitting in the stolen car as detectives approached the vehicle.

Police said the driver then began to reach under the driver’s seat and the detectives ordered him to show his hands, but he refused to comply.

One of the detectives then fired at the driver, but he was not struck.

Police said the driver then placed the car in drive and pulled out of the parking lot, traveling east on Northwest 79th Street.

Police followed the stolen car for three blocks before the suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot, authorities said.

A perimeter was then established and both suspects were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

According to authorities, both suspects are in their early 30s.

Police said the driver is on federal probation for past convictions involving firearms, theft and another stolen vehicle.

The passenger has two bench warrants for outstanding charges, authorities confirmed.

The suspects’ identities have not yet been released.