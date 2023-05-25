Purse stolen from vehicle as family visited gravesite in Hollywood

Surveillance video shows two people allegedly using bank cards that were stolen from a family as they visited their loved one’s gravesite in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are searching for the thieves who targeted a family as they visited their family member’s gravesite.

The theft occurred last Thursday, May 18, at Fred Hunters on North 72nd Avenue.

According to authorities, the victims’ car window was smashed at the cemetery and the purse was stolen from the front passenger seat.

As the victims were reporting the incident to police, they received an alert from their bank that their cards had been used at a Foot Locker store in Dania Pointe, about 20 minutes away from the cemetery.

Police said detectives obtained surveillance video from the store, which allegedly showed two people using the cards.

(Hollywood Police Department)

They described the suspects as a heavy-set Black male with long dreadlocks tucked into a hair wrap and a thin female with a quarter-sleeve tattoo on her right arm.

A total of $1,500 was stolen from the victims, authorities said.

Police said the stolen purse also contained sentimental items from their deceased loved one, which are irreplaceable.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567.

Tipsters can also e-mail or text hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.