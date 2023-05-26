Authorities search for driver who killed pedestrian in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in Pembroke Park, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said Friday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd said the crash happened sometime Wednesday evening in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street.

He said someone found the man’s body laying in the street just after 10 p.m. and called authorities. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

BSO traffic homicide detectives, who are investigating the case on behalf of the Pembroke Park Police Department, asked anyone with information to call them at 954-375-3181 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 945-493-8477.

They’re seeking information on the vehicle involved and its driver.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.