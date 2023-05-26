Pembroke Pines man accused of ‘swinging’ penis in front of mom, daughters outside Walmart

Eric Joseph Haley, 20, is accused of exposing himself to a mother and her two daughters in the parking lot of a Walmart, police say.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police arrested a man Friday who was accused of exposing himself to a mother and her two daughters in the parking lot of a Walmart, authorities said.

Authorities said Eric Joseph Haley, 20, is facing one count of exposure of sexual organs and two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

According to a police report, Haley approached the mother and her two daughters in the parking lot of a Walmart, located at 151 SW 184th Ave., as the mother was placing groceries into her vehicle.

Detectives said Haley had his cellphone in one hand while holding and swinging his penis that was out of his pants in his other hand.

Police said Haley committed the act openly in front of the mother and her daughters who are both under the age of 16.

According to jail records, Haley was arrested and booked into Broward County’s Main Jail where he is currently being held on a $55,000 bond for all three counts.