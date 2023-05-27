BSFR: 5 hospitalized in rollover crash in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a multi-vehicle rollover crash that hospitalized five people in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday morning.

According to BSFR, the crash happened around 11 a.m. located in the 4800 block of West Oakland Park Blvd.

Upon arrival, authorities said they observed one bus and one sedan at the scene, which appeared to have collided at an intersection in the area.

Investigators said the bus had rolled over and was on its side in the eastbound lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard while the sedan, which received heavy front-end damage, came to rest on the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Authorities said two adults and two children were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

According to BSFR, the two children involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

They also said one adult male and one adult female suffered serious injuries from the crash and were transported as trauma alerts.

Authorities said the driver of the bus suffered minor injuries and was transported to Florida Medical Center.