Check your tickets! Winning Fantasy 5 ticket purchased in Florida about to expire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $89,368.66 that was purchased in Florida remains unclaimed and is about to expire, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

The deadline to claim the top prize is Tuesday, June 5 at midnight.

The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the Dec. 7 drawing were: 09 - 14 - 16 - 18 - 21.

According to Lottery officials, the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Apollo Beach in Hillsborough County.

Players who may have purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket from 7-Eleven are encouraged to check their tickets from the Dec. 7 drawing.

“While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office,” a news release from the Florida Lottery stated. “Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website at www.flalottery.com.”

Players can also download the Lottery’s mobile app to scan a ticket barcode to see if it’s a winner.

“FANTASY 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order,” the news release stated. “Additionally, players win cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket by matching two, three, or four of the numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played. If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.”