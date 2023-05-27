Deputies ask public for help with finding teenage boy last seen in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – Matthew Rodriguez, who is 17 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, was the subject of a “missing child alert” on Friday night.

Deputies asked the public for help with finding him after he vanished in east-central Palm Beach County’s city of Lake Worth Beach.

Matthew, who weighs about 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and brown hoodie and a black T-shirt with a tuxedo pattern when he vanished.

Deputies were asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 561-688-3000.