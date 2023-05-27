Miami police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Little Haiti

Police searching for 16-year-old Benstina Samedi who was reported missing on Saturday.

MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Little Haiti, authorities confirmed Saturday.

According to detectives, Benstina Samedi was last seen on Friday wearing a black bonnet, a black sweater with a diamond on the front and gray leggings.

Samedia is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Samedi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the City of Miami Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.