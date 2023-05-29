Family displaced after fire erupts inside kitchen of Hollywood home

A fire was reported early Monday morning at a home in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A family has been displaced from their home in Hollywood after it became engulfed in flames early Monday morning.

The fire erupted just before 3 a.m. inside the home in the 1400 block of North 65th Avenue.

Firefighters say it started in the kitchen and spread to the attic.

Crews were able to contain the fire, eventually putting it out.

One person has been taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the fire.