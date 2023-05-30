Broward School Board names 3 finalists for superintendent position

Broward School Board narrows search down to three candidates for county's Superintendent job.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County School Board selected three finalists on Tuesday to advance in the running to be the district’s new superintendent.

The names of the three candidates are listed below:

Peter Licata , regional superintendent, Palm Beach County school district

Luis Solano , deputy superintendent, Detroit school district; former associate superintendent in Collier County and principal in Miami-Dade County schools

Sito Narcisse , superintendent, East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana school district

The Broward School Board voted in February to find a new superintendent after deciding to immediately part ways with controversial former schools chief Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Next, each candidate will participate in interviews with School Board members on June 14 and June 15.

To review applicants’ video responses to three pre-determined questions, resumes and a complete timeline of the superintendent search process, visit browardschools.com/supersearch.