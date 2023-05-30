Officials: 6 still hospitalized after 9 hurt in Hollywood Broadwalk shooting

Six people remained hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting on Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Six of the nine people hurt in a Memorial Day mass shooting on Hollywood Beach remained in area hospitals Tuesday as authorities continued to seek two suspects in the case.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. along the Hollywood Broadwalk between Johnson Street and Garfield Street.

According to police, a dispute between two groups led to the gunfire.

Surveillance video showing the two suspects and a crowd of people running away was released early Tuesday morning.

One of two suspects pictured following a mass shooting on the Hollywood Broadwalk. (Hollywood Police Department)

An eyewitness said he saw several young men fighting in front of the stores lining the Broadwalk when one pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Authorities said the nine victims were taken to both Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Four of the victims were children between the ages of 1 and 17. The other five ranged in age from 25 to 65.

Officials said Tuesday that all four of the children shot remained in the hospital while two adult victims also remained hospitalized. All of the victims were stable, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.