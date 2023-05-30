Suspected serial bike thief arrested in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – A 29-year-old man wanted in at least 10 bicycle thefts in Miami-Dade County was nabbed by cops on Key Biscayne over the holiday weekend, according to police.

An arrest report from the Key Biscayne Police Department said officers saw Michael Paulo McKenzie, who lives in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, riding an electric bicycle against traffic along Crandon Boulevard late Sunday night and detained him.

Police had issued a be-on-the-lookout notice after identifying McKenzie as the suspect in a theft in a condominium parking garage at 151 Crandon Blvd. on March 19.

According to the report, surveillance footage showed McKenzie entering the garage, casing it and selecting a black Cannondale road bicycle to steal. Police said he then used a tool to cut the bike’s lock and then rode off.

In addition to seven thefts in Key Biscayne, McKenzie was wanted for three in Coral Gables, police said.

Police said at the time of his arrest, McKenzie had a set of bolt cutters and pliers on him, along with clothing that matched the attire seen in surveillance footage. He also had suspected fentanyl and needles, they said.

McKenzie faces one count of burglary of an occupied structure, one count of possession of burglary tools and petit theft.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held on a $13,000 bond.