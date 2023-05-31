83º

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro expected to return in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after a basket is scored during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Los Angeles Clippers, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner) (Allison Dinner, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro could go from wearing a bucket hat in the stands to suiting up in his uniform starting next week.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that the target date for Herro to return to action is Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which will be June 7 in Miami.

Herro broke his hand in Game 1 of the opening playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

While supporting the Heat from the sidelines, Herro has been the brunt of the joke from other NBA analysts.

While sitting on the bench during the series vs. the Boston Celtics last week, TNT analyst and former Heat coach Stan Van Gundy criticized Herro for his fashion sense.

Herro responded by ripping Van Gundy’s coaching on social media.

The Heat could use Herro’s playmaking ability as the former Kentucky Wildcat averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 67 games this year and shot 38 percent on three-pointers during the regular season.

The Nuggets, who are looking to win their first championship in franchise history, will host the Heat in the first two games at Ball Arena in Denver before the series returns to Miami for Games 3 and 4.

