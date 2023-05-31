Police: Man follows woman into Palmetto Bay convenience store, orders her into vehicle

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department released a flyer Tuesday regarding a suspicious incident that recently occurred in the Village of Palmetto Bay.

According to authorities, a man followed a woman into a gas station convenience store, located at 15199 S. Dixie Highway, and then screamed at the woman, ordering her to leave the store and get into his SUV.

Police said as the woman followed the man toward the exit, she asked store employees to call police.

Authorities say the woman was last seen entering the passenger side of the vehicle, which fled north on South Dixie Highway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective G. Joseph, with the Palmetto Bay General Investigations Unit, at 305-278-4013.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.