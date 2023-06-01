20-year-old man with autism reported missing in Broward County

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 20-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Dion Leroy was last seen around noon Monday, in the 1000 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Leroy is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

Relatives told detectives that Leroy is autistic and has medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).