Police: Spa owner arrested in Miami prostitution bust

MIAMI – Miami police detectives arrested a woman Wednesday, accusing her of owning a spa that was actually used as a front for prostitution.

According to an arrest report, Indiana Bustamante, 54, is facing multiple charges that include deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, maintaining a house for prostitution, renting a space for the use of prostitution and unlawful use of a communication device.

Detectives said they were conducting surveillance on Bustamante, who is the owner of Divas Spa, located at 3939 NW Seventh St. in Miami, after multiple women were seen exiting the spa and approaching her vehicle multiple times throughout the night, which was parked outside of the spa.

Police said they messaged a phone number found in an advertisement that was located on a website known for escorts and prostitution and made an appointment at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a massage.

According to the report, an undercover officer entered the spa around 4:10 p.m. and contacted one of the spa employees who he paid $140 for a 30-minute massage.

During the massage, the undercover officer asked, “How much to f***?” to which the spa employee replied, “an extra $110,” the police report stated.

According to investigators, the undercover officer handed over $110 in cash and the spa employee exited the room to get condoms.

Once the spa employee came back to the room, the undercover officer exited the room and gave the “takedown signal,” authorities said.

Detectives said they detained Bustamante, who was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot of Divas Spa.

Investigators said they spoke with a spa employee who said she had been working at the spa for two months and reported to Bustamante.

The employee told police that half of the proceeds for massages and sexual services were given directly to Bustamante, who is usually downstairs in her vehicle and coordinates all the appointments, according to the report.

The employee also said that Bustamante would provide the condoms for sexual services and either bring them herself or sell them to employees for $1 each, and that they are located inside her vehicle.

According to jail records, Bustamante was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Bustamante appeared in Miami-Dade court Thursday where a judge set her bond at $14,000 which has since been posted.