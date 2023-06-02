BSO: Woman steals ambulance in Tamarac, wrecks it twice

SUNRISE, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after stealing an ambulance in Tamarac and taking it on a wild ride Friday afternoon — ending in a crash in Sunrise, deputies said.

Authorities say would not be her first wreck of the day, however.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, just after 1 p.m., the woman stole the private ambulance, with an employee inside, from the area of University Drive and McNab Road.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the employee was later able to get out of the ambulance unharmed.

Codd said the woman then committed a hit-and-run at the intersection of McNab and Pine Island roads; no one was hurt.

Soon after, the woman wrecked the ambulance into a tree in the 4000 block of Hiatus Road in Sunrise, Codd said. He said the woman is believed to have jumped out of the moving ambulance before the crash.

Deputies haven’t released the woman’s name.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.