76º

LIVE

Local News

BSO: Woman steals ambulance in Tamarac, wrecks it twice

Suspect taken to hospital, deputies say

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sunrise, Tamarac, Broward County, Crime
Ambulance crash in Sunrise (WPLG)

SUNRISE, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after stealing an ambulance in Tamarac and taking it on a wild ride Friday afternoon — ending in a crash in Sunrise, deputies said.

Authorities say would not be her first wreck of the day, however.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, just after 1 p.m., the woman stole the private ambulance, with an employee inside, from the area of University Drive and McNab Road.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the employee was later able to get out of the ambulance unharmed.

Codd said the woman then committed a hit-and-run at the intersection of McNab and Pine Island roads; no one was hurt.

Soon after, the woman wrecked the ambulance into a tree in the 4000 block of Hiatus Road in Sunrise, Codd said. He said the woman is believed to have jumped out of the moving ambulance before the crash.

Deputies haven’t released the woman’s name.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email