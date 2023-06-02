Deputies hope designer shorts lead to a stylish suspect

Deputies are searching for a suspected thief wearing trunks made by the Billionaire Boys Club brand with the words 'UFO spotted' when he used a stolen credit card.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a suspected thief, who was seen wearing out-of-this-world shorts.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies say the man was wearing trunks made by the Billionaire Boys Club brand with the words ‘UFO spotted’ when he used a stolen credit card.

The card was taken along with a woman’s purse in Palm Beach County last month.

The suspected thief was then seen using the card in Broward County three times.

The stolen purse was found dumped in Miami-Dade County.

Deputies say the masked bandit was seen driving a silver 4-door sedan.

If you recognize him or those flashy shorts, call Palm Beach Crimestoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.