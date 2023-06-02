Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

ORLANDO – An Orlando man claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed Thursday.

According to Lottery officials, Julio Silverio Gonzalez, 28, claimed his prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Gonzalez bought the winning ticket from a Publix in his hometown.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.”