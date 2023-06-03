HSBC: 10 Shih Tzus adopted this week after being neglected at Plantation home

The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County, introduced Local 10 News viewers to a 13-week-old dog named “Luke.”

Luke is part Bloodhound and currently weighs 20 pounds and could weigh up to 90 pounds when fully grown.

Wachter said Luke is looking for an active family that has the time and patience to train him.

She suggested that his next owners take him to training classes so that he can be a well-behaved family member.

According to Wachter, Luke has a brother that’s black and white in color and said that the HSBC has several puppies at the shelter that are considered to be larger breeds.

Pre-adoption applications are available for owners to fill out online or in person and visit the shelter to adopt their new furry friend.

Wachter also spoke about another larger dog named “Mango.”

One-year-old Mango is looking for a forever home. (WPLG)

Mango is one year old and weighs around 55 to 60 pounds, loves children and going to the dog park.

Wachter also had an update after Local 10 News reported that the Plantation Police Department brought 10 neglected Shih Tzus, ranging in age from 6 months to 4 years old to the Humane Society of Broward County on Tuesday.

According to Wachter, HSBC received over 125 applications, and all 10 Shih Tzus were adopted this week.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.