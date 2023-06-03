Man sexually molested 2 girls at Disney store, deputies say

Marshall Diehl, of St. Cloud, is facing lascivious molestation charges in Orange County, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 22-year-old man sexually molested two girls on two different days at the Disney Springs shopping mall, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday.

Marshall Diehl, of St. Cloud, caught both girls off guard on Tuesday and Wednesday as they were looking at merchandise inside the World of Disney store, according to deputies.

Diehl is facing two counts of lascivious molestation charges in Orange County.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.