79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police in Margate search for missing 13-year-old girl

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Margate, Broward County
Police in Margate are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing child.

MARGATE, Fla. – Police in Margate are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing child.

Authorities are searching for 13-year old Sheala Rodriguez.

She has been missing since late Thursday night.

Rodriguez is described as 5-foot-4, 100 lbs. with light brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants and black sandals.

Police say she was last seen near her home along the 700 block of Northwest 75th Avenue.

Anyone with information or who thinks they may have seen Rodriguez is urged to call police at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter