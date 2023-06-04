Police in Margate search for missing 13-year-old girl

Police in Margate are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing child.

Authorities are searching for 13-year old Sheala Rodriguez.

She has been missing since late Thursday night.

Rodriguez is described as 5-foot-4, 100 lbs. with light brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants and black sandals.

Police say she was last seen near her home along the 700 block of Northwest 75th Avenue.

Anyone with information or who thinks they may have seen Rodriguez is urged to call police at 954-972-7111.