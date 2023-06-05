DeSantis suspends North Miami Beach mayor after illegal voting arrest

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo from office Monday afternoon, a little less than a week after authorities arrested the mayor, accusing him of voting illegally.

DeFillipo, 51, was arrested Wednesday on charges that he voted in three separate elections in North Miami Beach back in 2022 while actually living in Davie, using an address for a property he had sold in 2021.

DeFillipo was first elected in 2018 and previously served as a city commissioner from May 2013 to November 2018.

A city spokesperson said officials were aware of how “concerning” the news of DeFillipo’s suspension may be for residents and city employees.

“The circumstances surrounding the former Mayor is not a reflection of the City staff or the rest of the City Commission who work tirelessly, day in and day out to make NMB a wonderful place to live, work, and play,” a city statement reads. “Our community is resilient, the business of the city will continue, and with your patience, we will get through this chapter of the city together and prevail.”

DeFillipo’s attorneys have called the charges a “political hit job” and vowed to clear his name.