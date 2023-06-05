Heat fans loving Duncan Robinson’s mean mug look from Game 2 of NBA Finals

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MIAMI – Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson brought Miami back from the brink in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

And right on cue, bringing the mean mug into the spotlight.

That furrowed brow.

That angry mouth.

“I surprised myself,” he said afterwards.

Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood spoke to Heat fans in Miami on Monday who were excited about the win, and the new mean mug.

Some offered their own rendition while others preferred to keep any potential impersonations to themselves.

The Robinson mean mug reminds us a little of the Tyler Herro snarl from 2020 that generated legions of copycats.

Others on the internet wonder if the mean mug is overshadowing the Gabe Vincent side-eye, which is also an effective form of expression.

However you like to let it out, fans are hoping it eases the way for another win.