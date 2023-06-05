Police arrest 5th suspect following mass shooting along Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

Police have made a fifth arrest following a mass shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police have made a fifth arrest following a mass shooting on Hollywood Beach’s famous Broadwalk.

Four previous arrests had been made in the days following the Memorial Day shooting, and after a search of several days, the fifth and final suspect was finally taken into custody.

Camera were rolling when 18-year-old Lionel JeanCharles Jr. was led away in handcuffs by officers.

Police said JeanCharles turned himself in at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday.

He has since been taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

JeanCharles is facing one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Facing the same charges are Ariel Cardahn Paul and Jordan Burton, both of whom are minors. They were arrested over the weekend.

Two other men, Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18, were arrested last week on firearms charges, however police said while both were at the Broadwalk at the time, they were not responsible for any of the victims’ injuries.

A total of nine people were shot — five adults and four minors — when gunfire erupted on Memorial Day along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

Among the victims was a 16-month-old baby, who was shot in the leg but has since been released from the hospital. As of Monday afternoon, two teenagers remained hospitalized as a result of the shooting.