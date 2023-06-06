‘Damn, that’s a nice bike,’ robber says before taking man’s bike, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a man Monday after he was accused of stealing a victim’s bike and then taking cash out of his wallet while he was sitting at a bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, a victim was sitting at a bus stop with his bicycle against his leg at the Martin Luther King Jr. Metrorail Station, located at 6205 NW 27th Ave. in the Gladeview area, when 36-year-old Ira Adonnte McKinney and three men approached him.

Authorities said one of the suspects told the victim, “Damn, that’s a nice bike” before taking his bicycle and fleeing the scene.

According to McKinney’s arrest report, the victim chased the suspect but lost sight of him.

Police said when the victim returned to the bus stop, McKinney picked him up by his hoodie and pinned him against the wall next to the bus bench.

According to the report, McKinney then put the victim down and ordered him to take off his shoes and shocks.

After the victim took off his shoes but refused to take off his socks, McKinney forcibly removed the socks from his feet, police said.

Investigators said McKinney also removed the victim’s cellphone and $40 from his wallet before throwing the wallet and cellphone back at the victim.

Police arrived at the scene and detained McKinney shortly after the victim called 911, according to the report.

Authorities said a witness told police that McKinney robbed the victim of his wallet and cellphone and McKinney was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing.

According to jail records, McKinney was booked around 3:15 p.m. Monday and his bond has yet to be determined after having two previous warrants for a domestic violence-related incident.