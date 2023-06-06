Gator captured, removed from 18-Mile Stretch in Florida Keys

Drivers on the 18-Mile Stretch in the Florida Keys saw an unexpected sight Monday as a large alligator wandered onto the roadway.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Upper Keys Deputy Jason Farr assisted South Florida wildlife removal expert Todd Hardwick with removing the gator from the roadway.

Authorities said Tre Huntoon, of the popular “Gator Boys” show, was leaving the Keys at the time and also stopped to help.

The capture comes days after Hardwick and Noah Dean, of Pesky Critters Wildlife Control, captured a 5-foot-long American crocodile that was hiding behind bushes Saturday near the door of a home in Coral Gables.

In that incident, Hardwick and Dean trapped the grayish-green crocodile with dark stripes and later released it into southern Biscayne Bay.

Authorities did not immediately confirm what happened with the alligator that was captured on Monday.