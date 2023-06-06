Miami man accused of attempting to stab victim with broken glass bottle

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man Monday, three months after they said he attempted to stab another man with a broken glass bottle.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. March 6 inside a store in the Grand Avenue Shopping Center located on Grand Avenue and Plaza Street.

According to an arrest report, Douglas Wilcox, 57, is facing one charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Police said they were dispatched to the plaza after receiving a call about two men fighting.

Upon arrival, investigators spoke with a victim who said he was approached by Wilcox who was armed with a stick and attempted to strike him, according to the report.

Investigators said the victim told police that Wilcox accused him of stealing cigars, which he denied doing.

According to police, the victim said he grabbed the stick from Wilcox and then punched him in order to defend himself.

Detectives said Wilcox then grabbed a broken glass bottle and attempted to stab the victim.

The victim grabbed the bottle and received several lacerations on his right hand and left arm which caused him to be transported to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Authorities spoke with the owner of the store who said that the surveillance camera did not work.

Police said Wilcox was taken to jail for two outstanding arrest warrants and was then transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held without bond.