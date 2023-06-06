Scooter passenger killed after being rear-ended by box truck in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a scooter and a box truck in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported around 4:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US-1 at Southwest 137th Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black scooter, occupied by a driver and a passenger, was stopped at a red light on US-1 when a white box truck that was heading north on US-1 crashed into the back of the scooter.

The passenger, identified only as a Hispanic man, was ejected from the scooter and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the scooter was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the box truck was not injured, authorities said.

The intersection of US-1 and Southwest 137th Avenue was blocked off during the investigation.