Surveillance video captures shooting that killed 21-year-old outside northeast Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in a northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood Monday night.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers arrived at the Ives Estates community, where they found 21-year-old Henry Junior Pericles suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Pericles was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital where he later died.

A Local 10 News crew was outside the home Tuesday where Pericles ran as he was being chased down by the gunman who shot and killed him.

Local 10 News obtained home surveillance video of a man running for cover, falling to the ground and then shooting back in an exchange of gunfire.

Video also showed one man being shot and then the suspect getting inside a silver Chevy Malibu that was parked along Northeast 208th Terrace and then driving away.

One woman who lives nearby heard the shots ring out just before 10 p.m.

“I was lying down there and I just heard two shots-- ‘pow, pow,’” she said. “I get up because I was listening to see if there was more guns going to go off.”

Police told Local 10 News that Pericles was killed just a few houses from where he was shot.

As Miami-Dade police continue to search for a killer, residents say they are fed up and frustrated with the deadly gun violence in their community.

“This gun thing -- I don’t know where it is going to end. I don’t know,” a neighbor said.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos tried to speak with a family member of Pericles, but after approaching the front door of the home, a relative ran inside and refused to answer the door.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.