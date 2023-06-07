Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest in Deerfield Beach homicide

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter who killed a 67-year-old man last year in Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to an aggravated battery call at a home just before midnight on Aug. 26, near the 300 block of Southwest First Terrace.

Deputies said upon arrival, emergency crews located William Swackard lying on the ground bleeding and unconscious.

BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis said paramedics transported Swackard to Broward Health North, where he succumbed to his injuries several days later.

After further investigation, detectives said earlier this year, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Swackard’s death a homicide.

St. Louis said a witness on scene told investigators that Swackard was physically assaulted by a man in his mid-30s wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.

Deputies said the suspect was last seen headed north on a light-colored bicycle.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call Violent Crimes Unit Detective Jennifer Petrofsky at 954-321-4238 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Police are looking for a suspect that fatally shot 67-year-old William Swackard. (Broward County Crime Stoppers)