Police: Woman flees from hospital after human trafficking bust at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on accusations that she sexually trafficked a minor and then fled from a hospital after being taken there by Miami Beach police, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, Jaleeya Stribling, 18, was taken into custody at a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, located at 1530 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach police said an undercover detective went to the hotel after responding to an advertisement on an escort website in which graphic photos of a female were posted, but cropped so they did not show the person’s face.

“Ask about my two girls available 24/7,” the advertisement stated, according to the report.

Police said the detective texted the phone number listed on the ad and agreed to pay $300 in exchange for sex.

According to the arrest report, as the detective was getting out of the elevator to go to the hotel room, he saw a male and two females entering the elevator.

When the detective entered the room, he was met by a female who discussed the transaction with him before he gave the takedown signal.

Police said the female initially claimed she was 19 but later admitted to being 17 years old.

According to the report, she told detectives that she drove down to South Florida from Atlanta with the trio they saw entering the elevator.

Police said the teen told them one of the females she knew as Leah, later identified as Stribling, would post the ads to get her “dates” and said that Stribling and the third female would also engage in prostitution.

Stribling and the two others were detained after arriving back at the hotel.

Police said the male, who is only 17, claimed he was just “vibing” with the females and didn’t know anything else.

The other female, who is 19, denied knowing that the underage girl was engaging in prostitution, according to the report.

While waiting to be interviewed by detectives, Stribling began vomiting and told police that she was two months pregnant, authorities said.

Police said Miami Beach Fire Rescue then transported her to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

A nurse handed Stribling a cup to urinate in, at which time she got out of the hospital bed and ran toward the hospital’s front entrance, the report stated.

She was detained a short time later.

Stribling faces charges of human trafficking involving a victim under 18, escape, unlawful use of a communication device and aiding or abetting prostitution.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Stribling was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.