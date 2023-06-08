Miami police still looking for suspect who stole car with two young children inside

MIAMI – Authorities renewed their pleas to the public Thursday for information on a man who stole a car in Miami with two children inside.

Surveillance video showing the suspect has been released by the Miami Police Department and can be seen at the top of this page.

The incident happened along the 200 block of Northwest 15th Street on April 15 at approximately 3:08 a.m.

It was then that victim left the vehicle running in front of a home, with her two children, ages 7 and 3, asleep inside.

According to police, a Black man wearing a red hat, red shirt and dark jeans entered the vehicle and drove away with the kids still inside.

About 20 minutes later, the 7-year-old girl was dropped off in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and 58th Street uninjured.

It wasn’t until almost 11 a.m. that officers were alerted to an unattended vehicle with a child inside.

The 3-year-old boy was found and unharmed, and both children were reunited with their mother in good health.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the suspect is urged to call Miami police at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.