79º

LIVE

Local News

Sunrise teen reported missing after failing to return home from school

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sunrise, Broward County
Sunrise police are searching 14-year-old Nicholas Ruiz who was reported missing on Tuesday. (Sunrise Police Department)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Nicholas Ruiz was last seen Tuesday at Bair Middle School.

Police said he never returned home.

According to investigators, Ruiz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ruiz has previously ran away and doesn’t suffer from any known illnesses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Sunrise Police Department Communications Center at 954-493-8477 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

HTML block

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email