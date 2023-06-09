Sunrise teen reported missing after failing to return home from school

Sunrise police are searching 14-year-old Nicholas Ruiz who was reported missing on Tuesday.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Nicholas Ruiz was last seen Tuesday at Bair Middle School.

Police said he never returned home.

According to investigators, Ruiz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ruiz has previously ran away and doesn’t suffer from any known illnesses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Sunrise Police Department Communications Center at 954-493-8477 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.