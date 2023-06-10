Police: Bicyclist dies after crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A bicyclist died after a crash with a public bus on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fire rescue personnel and police officers responded to the area of Northeast 62 Street and North Andrews Avenue and found the person dead after the crash with the Broward County Transit bus, police said.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the death was under investigation.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Location