‘See you in Miami on Tuesday’: Trump promotes rally ahead of federal court appearance

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Security is about to be even tighter in Miami after former President Donald Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday following an investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Trump is expected to appear in federal court in Miami to be arraigned on charges Tuesday after being accused of willfully retaining classified documents containing highly sensitive information.

The 49-page indictment centers on hundreds of classified documents that Trump took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago upon leaving office in January 2021. Even as “tens of thousands of members and guests” visited Mar-a-Lago between the end of Trump’s presidency and August 2022,

Trump posted to one of his social media accounts overnight promoting a rally for supporters saying, “See you in Miami on Tuesday”.

Trump supporters are expected to have a presence near the courthouse just as they did in April during the former President’s previous indictment and arraignment in New York on an unrelated matter.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social Thursday to respond to the federal indictment filed against him.

“I’m innocent and we will prove that very, very soundly,” he said.

Jack Smith, of the U.S. Special Counsel for the Department of Justice, included photos in the indictment, showing boxes being stored in a ballroom, storage room and even next to a toilet inside his Mar-a-Lago home.

The indictment also accused Trump of showing those classified documents to others at least two times, including military maps and defense plans before then enlisting his aides and attorneys to hide the records.

“Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced,” said Smith during a press conference on Friday.

A Local 10 News crew captured a slew of national media camped outside of the Miami-Dade courthouse Thursday evening that were waiting to speak with prosecutors handling the case.

Sources tell ABC News that there’s an audio recording from 2021 when Trump admits he took classified records, allegedly saying, “As president, I could have declassified, but now I can’t,” he said.

A judge later authorizing a legal FBI search of Mar-a-Lago finding more than 100 classified documents even after Trump’s attorneys said all had been returned.

A Local 10 News crew captured barricades and additional security being put in place ahead of former Trump’s arrival with media surrounding the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse along North Miami Avenue.

“I think it’s necessary for the safety of the situation going on so I can understand it. I hope it’s quick and they can get in and out,” one Miami resident said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said they have not received any requests for security support but released the statement below on Thursday.

“Along with our partners at the City of Miami Police Department, we are prepared to provide any assistance support and resources that may be needed,” said Miami-Dade police.

Miami police also released the following statement Friday, which you can read below.

(WPLG)

Sources tell Local 10 News Trump will be fingerprinted and processed behind closed doors on Tuesday. He will also have a mugshot taken that will not be released to the public before appearing before a judge around 3 p.m.