The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people after their boat capsized near Port Everglades.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An 18-foot boat took on water and capsized near Port Everglades on Saturday.

A Coast Guard crew responded after being notified of the situation by a good Samaritan.

Three people were found hanging on to the hull of the boat when the crew arrived, officials said.

They were taken back to shore while a salvage unit was called in to assist with the capsized vessel.

No injuries were reported.