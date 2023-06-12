10-foot crocodile captured after wandering into Florida Keys swimming pool

A 10-foot-long American crocodile was captured early Sunday morning after it wandered into the swimming pool of a homeowner in Plantation Key.

According to wildlife officials with Pesky Critters, the homeowner notified them about the crocodile around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Video taken by Pesky Critters shows expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick and assistant trapper Jeff Peterla working to capture the massive reptile.

The croc fights back, causing water to splash all over the pool deck, creating a slick and dangerous footing situation.

View raw footage of crocodile capture: (Video courtesy of Pesky Critters).

But the duo was eventually able to capture the crocodile and safely relocate it back into its habitat.

According to wildlife officials, crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida and an endangered species everywhere else in the U.S.

Hardwick warns homeowners with pools to always make sure to turn the lights on before jumping into the pool at night.

Below are some tips from Pesky Critters for safely coexisting with crocodiles:

Keep a safe distance if you see a crocodile. Be aware that crocodiles often will bask with an open mouth to regulate their body temperature, and there’s no cause for concern if you see this behavior.

Swim only in designated swimming areas and only during daylight hours. Crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water, even designated swimming areas, because they can resemble the crocodile’s natural prey.

Pet owners who live on the water where American crocodiles may occur should consider erecting fencing on their property that effectively places a barrier between their pets and crocodiles.

Never feed crocodiles – it is illegal and dangerous. When fed, they can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food.

Dispose of fish scraps in designated waste containers because discarding scraps in the water may attract them. Also, avoid feeding other aquatic animals such as ducks because that also can attract crocodiles.

Wildlife officials say you can identify crocodiles by their narrow, tapered snout (v shape), the grayish green on their back and possible dark stripes on their tail and body.

Those with a crocodile concern may call wildlife officials at 866-392-4286 (866-FWC-GATOR).