Broward interim superintendent’s new financial plan raises eyebrows

PLANTATION, Fla. – The interim leader of Broward County’s schools made a massive financial proposal just days before a vote on hiring a new superintendent — and the timing sparked outrage among some school board members.

Interim Superintendent Earlean Smiley sent out the new reorganization plan on Friday.

“Why now, why at the last minute, and why when a superintendent is being hired,” said Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco. “It was always a fight and a struggle to pay the rank and file, but when it comes to promotions and extra salary increases to this upper management, it is very easy.”

Local 10 News reached out to Smiley’s office for comment and hadn’t heard back as of late Monday afternoon.

Her plan includes tens of thousands of dollars in raises and promotions for some district officials, with demotions and non-renewals for others, along with reassignments.

“I agree, if that position is there, you’ve earned it and it’s a piece you need to be paid, yes, 100%,” said Fusco. “But what about our bus drivers, our clerical workers, all these other employees that are bare minimum because they just want to pay the bare minimum, but then they look to thrive and enhance the upper management.”

Smiley was brought on as interim superintendent in February. The school board is expected to vote on her replacement later this week, while her new plan may be put to a vote on Tuesday.